A man from Haverfordwest has had one charge of assault on a woman dropped, but pleaded guilty to two further charges.
Nathan Forrest, of Scotchwell View, Haverfordwest, had been remanded in custody on three charges of assault which took place in the town on May 7 and 21, and July 22.
Being heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates on August 2, one of the charges against Forrest – assault on the 21st - was dropped due to lack of evidence. Forrest had originally pleaded not guilty on the day.
However he changed two pleas of not guilty to guilty on two other charges of assault, which took place on May 7 and July 22.
Forrest was released on bail until August 25 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
He is under curfew, having to be at Scotchwell View from 8pm to 6am.
Forrest will also have to attend drug and alcohol appointments.
