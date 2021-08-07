The latest update from Pembrokeshire County Council leader Cllr David Simpson, including parking congestion, what Pembrokeshire has to offer and a thank you to services.

"We were blessed with fine weather earlier this week which brought many people out to enjoy our coastline and other beautiful locations.

"Many people also took the time to explore lesser-visited locations such as the Preselis, the wonderful Cleddau estuary and our peaceful woodlands.

"I have also enjoyed visiting places off the beaten track and it reminded me that Pembrokeshire has so much to offer - this really is the time to spread your wings and explore.

"This week our frontline services have been exceptionally busy supporting the increase in visitor numbers.

"They all work so hard ensuring we can offer a warm Pembrokeshire welcome and also supporting our communities. I want to personally thank them all for doing such a sterling job.

"As a county we are used to increased visitor numbers during August, however, this year we are seeing larger numbers than normal.

"I really do appreciate how everyone is working together to welcome people to our county, from multi agency collaborative working to the hospitality sector, frontline workers and communities. This is a huge operation and we will continue to work together throughout the coming weeks and months.

This will be my last update until September. Before I close, I have one simple request – when you are going out and about, please consider avoiding hotspots and find new places to visit.

"Most coastal car parks this week have been full by mid-morning. Please park considerately wherever you are, and please do remember that access roads must be kept open in case of any emergency.

"Turning now to our contact centre, we appreciate that our phones are busy at the moment and you are having to wait if calling the contact centre. Please bear with us, as a number of staff have been seconded to the Track and Trace project to ensure this vital work continues.

"Today we have had an update from the First Minister in relation to easing restrictions – officers will now be reviewing the details.

"Again, I want to wish you a lovely weekend – I hope you can find time to relax and spend time with your families and friends."