Milford Haven Soroptimists will be holding an event to raise funds for Breast Cancer Research and Care in the centre of the town next weekend.
The club will hold a Tombola outside Image Dress Shop on Milford Marina to raise money to fund research into breast cancer, of which one woman is diagnosed in the UK every ten minutes.
The Tombola will be held on Saturday, August 14 between 1pm and 4pm.
This is the first event the club has held since the first lockdown back in March 2020. The club has now resumed its activities and will be meeting at Milford Haven Golf Club on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
The club has also announced that new members are also welcome.
