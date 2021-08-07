THE Vine Inn in Johnston has opened its doors.

The restaurant, which closed on May 26, reopened on July 28.

In an incredible turn of events Vine Inn announced its closure then, within days, revealed the establishment would get a full refurbishment after being taken over by new management.

The refurbished Vine Inn Johnston

“The tables are laid, the beer is chilled and the kitchen is ready to go,” posted the Vine Inn.

The venue was taken over by local restaurateur Dan Mills of Martha’s Vineyard, Milford Haven, in partnership with his aunt and uncle, Richard and Michelle Llewellyn, who for years have run a successful event catering company.

The family say they were compelled to save the venue and go against the grain of the times where many communities are losing their local pubs.

"As a family we are delighted to be able to give The Vine Inn a new lease of life.

The Vine say the beer is chilled and the kitchen is ready to go as they reopen

"The pub has been the centre of the village for decades and we wanted to make sure that in an age of village pub closures the same fate didn't befall The Vine.

"We've tried to in incorporate the original features such as the open fires whilst modernising the furniture and soft furnishings to offer a warm and cosy space."