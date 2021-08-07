A windsurfer caused four emergency services and the Coastguard helicoptor into action, after going missing.
HM Coastguard Broad Haven, Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat, and both RNLI Lifeguards North Pembrokeshire and St Davids, were called into action yesterday (Friday 6).
Concern was raised over a missing windsurfer on Broad Haven beach.
The coastguard was paged and a coastline search conducted until the windsurfer eventually made it known they were safe.
Broad Haven Coastguard released a statement saying: "HM Coastguard Broad Haven were paged this evening (Friday 6) to reports of a missing windsurfer on Broad Haven beach.
"The team conducted a coastline search with the support of Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat and RNLI Lifeguards North Pembrokeshire.
"There was some concern as to the whereabouts of the windsurfer, but fortunately they had managed to get themselves to shore and made it known to us that they were safe and well.
"RNLI St Davids Lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter were also en-route in very uncomfortable conditions, but they were able to be stood down and returned safely to base."
