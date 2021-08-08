A study by Dogs Trust says almost half of dog owners in Wales do not have any plans about who would take over ownership of their dog if they became seriously ill or passed away.

Forty-nine per cent of dog owners in Wales have not made any plans or thought about who would take over ownership.

Forty per cent think a friend or family member would take over ownership of their dog but have not discussed it with them.

The findings suggest owners could be putting their dogs in a vulnerable position, with 29 per cent of owners in Wales surveyed by the charity admitting that they have not even thought about what would happen in that scenario.

Dogs Trust is urging the public to sign up to their free canine care card service, to ensure their dog can be cared for by the UK’s largest dog welfare charity at one of their state-of-the-art rehoming centres, should they become too ill to be able to keep them or pass away.

The charity is also encouraging dog owners to appoint a ‘dog guardian’, this could be family member, friend or even a neighbour or vet who agrees to take care of your dog and sign over your dog to Dogs Trust in the interim should you no longer be able to.

Dogs Trust also recommends updating your Will to include your canine care card information and notifying friends and family of your wishes to ensure the process is dealt with as smoothly as possible when the time comes.

Linda Feagan, Support Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Bridgend, said recent events show people should be prepared as you never know what is around the corner:

"As a nation of dog lovers, we know the little quirks that make our dogs unique," said Linda.

"I for one enjoy having the peace of mind that if the time ever comes when I can’t be with my dog, Dogs Trust is the next best place for her to be and they will never put a healthy dog down.

"We want to normalise making plans for the care of your dog should the worst happen, so that dog owners can have peace of mind that their four-legged friend will be given the best possible care if they no longer can.

"We would urge dog owners to think about signing up to a free Canine Care Card, so that should the worst happen Dogs Trust can take your dog in and make sure they are looked after as you would at home."

For more information or to sign up for a Canine Care Card visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ccc