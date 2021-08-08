A person has been charged with allegedly stealing equipment including pressure washers from a store in Pembroke Dock.
Shannon Charge, of Pembroke Street, Pembroke Dock, is accused of stealing two pressure washers and other goods, amounting to £210.98, from B and M in the town.
Twenty-six-year-old Charge is alleged to have committed the crime on July 7.
The case was first heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates on August 3 but deferred to August 18 on request of the defence.
Charge has been released on bail till the next date of the trial, to be heard at the town’s Magistrates Court, where they are expected to submit a plea.
