A woman will be off the road for three years after admitting driving on drugs.

Kathryn Lloyd, of Queen Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving on Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannibanol – a cannabinoid molecule found in cannabis.

Lloyd submitted her plea to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 3.

The court heard that on January 26, 31-year-old Lloyd drove her BMW Z4 along Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, with the substance in her system.

Lloyd was banned from driving for three years.

She was also fined £207.

Lloyd will have to pay a surcharge and Crown Prosecution Services, amounting to £119.

She will pay back the outstanding balances at a rate of £50 a month.