A woman will be off the road for three years after admitting driving on drugs.
Kathryn Lloyd, of Queen Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving on Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannibanol – a cannabinoid molecule found in cannabis.
Lloyd submitted her plea to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 3.
The court heard that on January 26, 31-year-old Lloyd drove her BMW Z4 along Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, with the substance in her system.
Lloyd was banned from driving for three years.
She was also fined £207.
Lloyd will have to pay a surcharge and Crown Prosecution Services, amounting to £119.
She will pay back the outstanding balances at a rate of £50 a month.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.