A man from Milford Haven pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a pubic place.
Thirty-seven-year-old David Cooper, of Victoria Road, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to the charge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 3.
The court heard that, on July 2, Cooper was behaving in a disorderly fashion whilst drunk on the town’s Gelliswick Road.
Cooper was fined £80 and made to pay court charges amounting to £119, which he is to pay back in £20 monthly instalments.
