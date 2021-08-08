AS the football season gets underway the exciting Half Time For Carers also kicks-off.
Half-Time For Carers provides an opportunity for carers to have a break by creating a forum for carers to connect with other carers by taking part in health well-being activities with other each other to build social networks, reduce isolation, and loneliness.
The program starts on Wednesday (August 11) at Haverfordwest County AFC Clubhouse, Bridge Meadow Stadium.
A spokesperson for the scheme said the program will offer a warm welcome.
"For the next six weeks, we will be delivering sports reminiscence and sport art workshops at our club to support carers.
"As in sport, we believe the second half can be better than the first half. It may require some changes and maybe a different approach but it’s worth taking the risk especially if it leads to a positive outcome.
"We want to create a warm welcoming supportive environment at our club where carers can have a break from their caring role and reduce the sense of isolation in their role by taking part in sport reminiscing sessions and art well-being activities."
Activities will include sports reminiscence workshop and the VC Gallery's sports art workshop.
All equipment will be supplied and refreshments will be available
For any carers who are interested and would like to either register or find out more about this project, please contact PAVS dementia supportive communities development officer Cherry Evans at; cherry.evans@pavs.org.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.