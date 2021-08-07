A road user was found to be using cannabis whilst driving.
Pembrokeshire Road Policing released a statement saying a man was stopped in Newgale in the early hours of the morning (August 7).
The man had been caught driving with cannabis in his system.
A statement from Pembrokeshire Road Policing read: "A vehicle was stop-checked in Newgale during the early hours of this morning, the driver admitting to recent cannabis use.
"A roadside drug wipe was undertaken, which duly tested positive.
"The man provided blood samples at custody before being released under investigation."
