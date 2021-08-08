IN an amazing set of events, not only was a mother hedgehog and her baby hedgehogs reunited after being seperated, they have also been videoed together in rare footage of an 'array of hedgehogs'.

The female hedgehog got seperated from her three hoglets on Lamphey Road, Pembroke, however, amazingly, they were reunited and are now being taken care of by 'Pembrokeshire Hogspital'.

Ginny, from the 'hogspital', posted: "This is the female hedgehog and three hoglets found on separate times on the Lamphey Road, Pembroke.

"A happy ending and a family reunited, all yet to get their names... Xxx"

Ginny explained the footage shows a mother and her hoglets suckling and 'self-anointing'.

Self-anointing involves the hedgehog covering its spines with a frothy saliva-stimulant mixture.

The resulting saliva is applied to the spines and fur with the underside of the tongue as the hedgehog contorts its body and licks itself.

Hedgehogs are fast heading for the endangered species list but this amazing video offers hope.

Ginny went on to give tips on how to support the declining UK hedgehog population.

"Hedgehogs need the help of all of us, as they are now on the list of mammals 'vulnerable to extinction'.

"Please leave out shallow bowls of water, and meaty cat or dog food.

"If you see a hog in trouble, please immediately contact a rescue for help and advice.

"Do not wait and see how it is later, it could be dead by then."

Hedgehogs would not naturally be out during the day (unless it is a nursing mother, who will look very purposeful and may have nesting material in her mouth.)

-They probably need help if they are wobbly, lethargic, fallen into water, trapped in netting, have ticks or any injuries (injuries may not be obvious).

-For information see: Pembrokeshire Hogspital Facebook information album.