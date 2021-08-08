A young man from Laugharne demonstrated the entrepreneurial spirit by holding a jumble sale outside his home, all for a good cause.
Daniel Beynon raised £350.76 for each of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and Dementia UK.
Daniel decided he wanted to give something back to the organisations that had assisted in the care of his family members.
He prepared a video for use on our social media to promote the jumble sale and a poster to put up in his school.
The jumble sale was a great success with the weather holding out and Daniel being supported by his family throughout the day.
Daniel said he picked the charities because they had supported family members of the past.
“I wanted to do the jumble sale because I wanted to raised money for the charities which helped my family members who are not here anymore," explained Daniel.
"I miss them everyday, my Auntie Julie and Bampi Dennis Hillier. That’s why I picked Paul Sartori and Dementia UK."
Toni-Marie Dorkings presented Daniel with a certificate for his achievement, with thanks.
"Daniel is an inspiration," said Toni-Marie Dorkings, speaking on behalf of the Paul Sartori Foundation.
"I would like to thank him and his family for choosing our vital Hospice at Home service as the beneficiary of his fundraising."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.