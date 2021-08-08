NEW boutique walking tours of north Pembrokeshire are now on offer thanks to an initiative from Fishguard and Goodwick Chamber of Trade and Tourism.
The chamber learned from its Refreshing North Pembrokeshire project that many assets of north Pembrokeshire remained hidden from a large number of visitors, and even residents.
These attractions included cultural, Neolithic, built and natural features and businesses that were less well-known than they merited.
The walking tour was initially developed and managed by passionate local people. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the development and launch was delayed, but this summer it has been launched to both locals and visitors.
The tours showcase and promote north Pembrokeshire's captivating landscape, local culture, and fascinating history.
They are small group tours accessing lesser-known places of interest and experiences around north Pembrokeshire, from beaches to lighthouses, churches to forts.
The tours project is part funded by LEADER and part by the chamber.
The tour leaders are local people who love the area and its deep connection to so many historical events. As a not for profit all money raised will go back into the development of the tours, with the hope of hiring and working with more local people and businesses.
For more information see northpembrokeshiretours.org.uk.
