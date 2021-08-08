THERE have been 57 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Sunday, August 8).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 15 news cases in Pembrokeshire, 36 in Carmarthenshire and six in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.
Across Wales, 864 new cases were confirmed, with three Covid-19 deaths reported over the period since the last recording.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 246,205 with 5,626 deaths.
The total number of cases across the three counties is 18,394 – 11,912 in Carmarthenshire, 4,262 in Pembrokeshire and 2,220 in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 2,301,448 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,105,153 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda, as of August 4, 534,262 residents have now received both jabs, with 8,573 given in the last seven days.
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 91,470 first does have been given (72.7%) and 81,372 second doses (64.7%).
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 131,621 first doses have been given (69.7%) and 116,166 second doses (61.5%).
In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 52,049 first doses have now been given (71.6%) and 46,515 second doses (64%).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.