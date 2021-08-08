A man has been arrested after providing a positive test for driving on drugs.

The arrest was made by Pembrokeshire Road Policing on the morning of Sunday, August 8.

The man provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing released a statement saying: "A man was arrested during the early hours of this morning, following a stop check on the A477 near Carew.

"The man underwent a roadside drug wipe, testing positive for cannabis.

"He provided blood samples at custody, before being released under investigation."