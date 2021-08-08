DRUG drive arrests made by Pembrokeshire Road Police remained roughly the same during the months of June and July, whilst drink drive arrests fell by almost half.
In July, 11 drug drive arrests were made compared to 12 in June.
Six drink drive arrests were made in the month of July, compared to 11 in June.
In July, Pembrokeshire Road Policing made:
- one shoplift arrest
- one possession of cannabis arrest
- one assault arrest
- eleven drug drive arrests
- six drink drive arrests
Seven uninsured vehicles were dealt with, 10 untaxed vehicles and 10 warnings were issued for driving dangerously.
The roads policing also seized 283g of cannabis.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.