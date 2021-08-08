HOLDERS Merlins Bridge reclaimed the Eddie Merry Memorial Trophy in a thrilling penalty shoot-out against St Dogmaels, after the final had finished all square at 3-3 in Fishguard.

The Saints led 2-1 at the interval through a 30-yard screamer from Rhys Jones and a well-worked by goal striker Louis Harding.

But the Wizards stayed in touch through winger Joe Lehey's goal, and midway through the second half they levelled through Scott Ferney from close range.

Some fine saves from keeper James Dickson kept Bridge on level terms, and Leahy appeared to have scored the winner with his second goal of the game.

The Saints refused to surrender, however, and skipper and central defender Jason Williams headed home a last-gasp equaliser from a corner, to ensure the match was decided on spot kicks.

Man of the match Dickson was again the hero as he pulled off two penalty saves - and had one overturned for leaving his line too early - and it went all the way to 7-7 after eight spot kicks each.

It was left to Chris Brown to fire home the decisive penalty, to reclaim the trophy they had won in 2019.

"We were expecting a tough game against a physical side," said Bridge manager Gareth 'Taffy' Williams, after seeing Fishguard Sports' president Nigel Davies present the trophy to Bridge skipper Leahy.

"In the first half they put their authority on the game and battled for everything.

"It's good to have this type of test, and for us it's about being challenged in pre-season, and getting a sense of reality about the season ahead.

"We are looking to build momentum going into the season, and it's absolutely brilliant to back playing again, we're look forward to the new season."

Meanwhile the Teifi Estuary villagers could also take plenty of heart from their performance ahead of their forthcoming Ceredigion League campaign.

“I think we were the better side and deserved to win, but that’s football," said Saints manager Steve Jerry Williams.

“It was one of the best performances I’ve seen since I became manager 13 years ago, and I’m really proud of the lads."

The tournament was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but prior to that has been held annually since 1983 in memory of talented Fishguard Sports footballer Eddie Merry.

The tournament at Tregroes Park, has traditionally involved the host club, the Pembrokeshire League champions, the Pembrokeshire Senior Cup winners and the Ceredigion League champions.

At the semi-final stage St Dogmaels sprang a 4-1 win over Fishguard Sports, with Liam Doherty bagging a brace of goals.

In the other tie Merlins Bridge brushed aside Monkton Swifts 4-0 with goals by striker William Howarth, who netted twice, winger Joe Lehy and Scott Ferney.