Welsh Liberal Democrats, who recently visited Milford Haven, have argued that the town could take the lead in the renewable energy revolution.
Jane Dodds AS, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, visited Milford Haven with Alistair Cameron, chair of Pembrokeshire Liberal Democrats, where they met senior officers from Milford Haven Port Authority.
They discussed the opportunities for Wales and the UK to revolutionise green energy and create new jobs to tackle the climate and nature breakdown and create a green economy.
Jane Dodds, Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, said: "A green energy revolution here in Milford Haven would create new jobs, transform our economy, and play a critical role in our efforts to face up to the climate emergency. Wales has no shortage of opportunities that are currently being missed, and Milford Haven is one of them."
Alistair Cameron added: “It is vital that the UK and Welsh Governments work together to enable Milford Haven to achieve its potential. There are ample opportunities open to Milford Haven that we cannot miss. This includes cooperating on the application for Freeport status and funds such as the Swansea Bay City Deal and the Shared Prosperity Fund. Time is of the essence if we are to ensure the success of Milford Haven as a leader in green energy.”
