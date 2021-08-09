SPECIALIST weighing scales can now be used at Withybush Hospital thanks to a generous donation.
The specialist weighing scales are designed to be used for older and frail patients.
The Marsden Patient Transfer Scales are able to weigh patients in seconds, combining a transfer slide with a built-in weighing scale. This enables patients to be weighed during transfer from trolley to bed, or transfer from bed to bed, and it means medication or treatment can be administered faster.
The scales will be available on ward 12 after donations were received by Hywel Dda Health Charities from the local community.
Ward 12 Senior Sister, Alison Howells, said the scales are a vital piece of equipment.
“All patients need to be weighed when in hospital for medication calculations and nutritional management.
“At times, our patients are admitted to us acutely unwell, and weight is needed to ensure we manage their care in an appropriate way.
“Some of our patients are immobile and others are too frail to sit or stand on scales – so the scales are safe and more comfortable for patients.”
She added: “We are really grateful for the donations that have enabled us to receive this easy-to-use scale that is non-invasive and maintains dignity.”
