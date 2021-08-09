Police officers are appealing for anybody with information following damage caused to a caravan and trailer in Neyland.
The caravan and trailer, both of which were parked up, were damaged at the rear of St Clements Road in Neyland some time between Monday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 28.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "If you have any information regarding this or witnessed it, please contact PC 1015 on 101."
