There have been 109 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in the last 48 hours according to today’s figures (Monday, August 9).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 34 new cases in Pembrokeshire, 60 in Carmarthenshire and 15 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 48-hour period up to 9am Sunday and is likely to be double the usual 24-hour figure.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.

Across Wales, 1,364 new cases were confirmed, with three Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 48 hours.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 247,569 with 5,629 deaths.

There have been 25,491 tests done since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 18,503 – 11,972 in Carmarthenshire, 4,296 in Pembrokeshire and 2,235 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,304,271 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,115,477 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of August 4, 534,262 residents have now received both jabs, with 8,573 given in the last seven days.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 91,470 first does have been given (72.7%) and 81,372 second doses (64.7%).

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 131,621 first doses have been given (69.7%) and 116,166 second doses (61.5%).

In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 52,049 first doses have now been given (71.6%) and 46,515 second doses (64%).