APPROVAL was given for an equestrian cross country training and event centre near Narberth last week.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee “overwhelmingly” approved a change of use application for land Cox Lake Farm, Robeston Wathen, at its reconvened meeting on August 5.
The plan includes the setting of fixed obstacles around the fields, making up a course of horse jumps, steps, sunken routes, ponds and raised mounds, planning report states, which will vary according to ground conditions, with use mainly during dryer months.
Use of the site is to be “low-key and intermittent” with the facility available for private hire as a training facility and if there is demand potentially the hosting of one or two day events may be held, around 20 a year.
The agricultural fields where it will be placed is between the A40 and the B4314 local road to Cox Hill, with neighbours including an equine hospital at Cotts Farm.
An existing access to the land will be improved and parking area created as part of the plan.
