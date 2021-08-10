COUNCILLORS will visit the proposed site for a lorry park in Pembroke Dock before decided on planning consent following concerns about safety and pollution.
An application for an HGV tanker park – with space for 17 oil tankers and 18 cars – on land off Criterion Way was recommended for approval by planning officers but there was opposition from three local members and the town council at the August 5 committee.
The committee voted in favour of visiting the site, with more alternatives considered more suitable by Pembroke Dock councillors, and Certas Energy UK Limited’s application for a tanker park, welfare facility and associated infrastructure will be reconsidered at a later date.
The site lies within the area there was previous planning permission for a marina and associated leisure development but that permission lapsed in 2019, a report due to go to committee states.
Pembroke Civic Trust objects to the plan, raising concerns about the closeness to amenities such as Lidl and a play area, as well as “the potential for an explosion” and smells.
Concerns have also been raised by Pembroke Dock Town Council about the development’s sustainability and lack of contribution to infrastructure or economy of the town as well as the compounding of existing traffic concerns.
