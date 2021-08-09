A county councillor is urging people to follow his example and report fly-tipping.
Cllr Jonathan Preston spent his Sunday morning clearing up after another fly-tipping incident in his home village of Penally.
Pointing out that fly-tipping is 'an environmental crime', he said: "The individual who dumped three full bags at the Holloway Court bus stop bin must be very busy.
"This was evident by the number of nappies, fast food packaging, beer cans, wine bottles and cement dust they left for me to dispose of responsibly."
Cllr Preston added: "This, and other evidence found, has been forwarded to the Enviro-crime investigation officer at Pembrokeshire County Council.
"Fly-tipping in Pembrokeshire can be reported 24hrs a day at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and.../fly-tipping
