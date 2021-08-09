LAWRENNY clung on to the top spot in division one, but only just.

Haverfordwest were 152 for 7 with five overs to play, chasing Lawrenny’s 159 all out but couldn't see it out.

In an unbelievable set of events, Lawrenny pulled it back, largely due to what could be season defining bowling by Rob Williams.

Haverfordwest lost their last three wickets for two runs, with Williams taking two in successive balls.

It was an extraordinary turnaround for Lawrenny whose batting order wasn’t firing on all cylinders.

Of course, the ever-dependable Kurtis Marsh made a solid 60 – another effort that could be defining in the championship race.

Ashley James (3 for 39), Simon Williams (3 for 25), and James Marchant (3 for 20), all worked their socks off to put the Town in a surprisingly strong position for a side that has accumulated 100 points less than their opponents so far this season.

Paul Tough top scored for Haverfordwest with 45, Danny Potter made a commendable 34, and Jack Scriven got 22 not out.

Neyland kept up the heat beating Whitland by a massive 168 runs. Neyland won the toss and batted, making 241-9 before bowling Whitland out for 73.

One of the scores of the weekend came in the game between Cresselly and St Ishmaels.

Matthew Morgan made a huge 134 not out off 124 deliveries, hitting two sixes and a stonking 17 fours, to help Cresselly to their third win on the bounce as they beat the Tish buy 57 runs.

Division one results: Lawrenny (159ao) beat Haverfordwest (154ao) by 5 runs; Carew (86-1) beat Llechryd (82ao) by 9 wickets; Saundersfoot (107ao) lost to Narberth (108-7) by 3 wickets; Whitland (73ao) lost to Neyland (241-9) by 168 runs; Cresselly (299-7) beat St Ishmaels (242-4) by 57 runs

Pembroke County Cricket

Division two saw a mammoth score in the batting department.

Kilgetty might be resigned to the wrong end of the table but Toby Poole provided some light on the club’s situation making a monumental 145, which included seven sixes and 14 fours.

The score helped Kilgetty beat Pembroke by 118 runs.

It was squeaky bum time at the top end of the table.

Although not as close as Lawrenny’s win, a cold sweat would have been forming on Llangwm’s players' backs approaching the final overs against Carew.

The Rooks lost by just 25 runs.

Barry Evans’ caused havoc in the Llangwm batting ranks, taking 5 for 31 and helping reduce the division two leaders to 164 all out before Carew sunk to 139 all out.

The Dock, chasing promotion, also had an impressive bowing display in their ranks.

Rob Hearne took 5 for 16 as Haverfordwest Seconds collapsed to a nine wicket defeat.

Division two results: Lamphey (169ao) lost to Burton (170-2) by 8 wickets; Llangwm (164ao) beat Carew II (139ao) by 25 runs; Hook (208-9) beat Herbrandston (162ao) by 46 runs; Pembroke (168ao) lost to Kilgetty (286-5) by 118 runs; Haverfordwest II (50ao) lost to Pembroke Dock (51-1) by 9 wickets

Pembroke County Cricket