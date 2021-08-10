A temporary one-way road system will be introduced in St Davids from Tuesday, August 10 to create more room for pedestrians.

It follows similar measures taken last summer in response to concerns over the city’s narrow pavements, and aims to create more space for visitors and residents to enjoy the city.

The new system will see High Street become one-way from Oriel y Parc (the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park visitor centre) to Cross Square.

This will allow the footway along the whole route to be considerably widened and marked using traffic cones.

Pembrokeshire County Council says the scheme will be monitored closely and will be used to record the impact on sensitive streets such as Nun Street.

“St Davids is one of Pembrokeshire’s busiest locations in the summer, with significant numbers of tourists,” said councillor Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure.

“The one-way traffic system aims to ensure that visitors and residents feel safer and more confident on the key pedestrian route into the city.

“Other footways are not being widened, but their usage will be monitored and the whole scheme kept under review and adjusted if necessary.

“We are eager to continue to work with the city council, local county councillor and businesses as we reintroduce this initiative.”

Supported by a 20mph temporary speed limit, the scheme was introduced last year after consultation with the local community and is endorsed by the city council and local member councillor David Lloyd.

The scheme will continue to cover the busy tourist season and beyond as required. It is also proposed to be enhanced by a more aesthetically sensitive ‘bolt down’ kerb scheme at a later date.

Councillor Lloyd acknowledged the work of the officers of the council’s highways department in developing the scheme, which he said has met with widespread approval from the local community.

“I’m happy that all concerns have been properly addressed and my thanks go to all involved for this excellent work,” he said.