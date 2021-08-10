IT'S been confirmed that the speed limit in Scleddau is to be reduced.

The new proposed speed limit on the A40 in the centre of Scleddau is 40mph.

Preseli Pembrokeshire Senedd Member Paul Davies, who welcomes the change, received confirmation from the Welsh Government that the limit would be reduced.

It’s understood that the work has been scheduled to start in the next financial year (2022/23).

It’s also understood that the Welsh Government will be commissioning a pedestrian crossing assessment.

Mr Davies said: "I’m delighted that the Welsh Government has listened to the views of the local community and has committed to reducing the speed limit.

"The stretch of road is extremely busy and it’s very difficult for pedestrians to cross – particularly those who are vulnerable or have mobility problems. Therefore, it’s great to hear that there will be a positive resolution and that at some point in the next financial year, the speed limit will be reduced.

"There will also be a pedestrian crossing assessment and I look forward to hearing the conclusions of that assessment once it’s taken place.

"In the meantime, I’d like to take the opportunity to thank everybody who has taken the time to write to me about this issue.

"I’m pleased that the Welsh Government has listened to my calls and I will be sure to monitor developments and ensure the limit is actually reduced in the next financial year."

Scleddau County Councillor Samuel Kurtz added that this was a change the community wanted.

"Having worked with both the community council and Paul Davies over the last four years, putting pressure on the Minster and his predecessor, I’m pleased to see positive progress on this important matter," said Mr Kurtz.

"Scleddau is a growing village with young families, their safety and that of road uses is an absolute priority. This news will be warmly welcomed by the community."