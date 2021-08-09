A man from Milford Haven was fined for being drunk and behaving in a disorderly fashion in the county town.

Callum English, of Warwick Road, Milford Haven, admitted the charge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 3.

The court heard that twenty-six-year-old English was behaving in a drunk and disorderly manner in Haverfordwest’s Castle Square on June 6.

English was fined £40.

He will also have to pay a surcharge of £34 and Crown Prosecution Services £85, to be paid in £24 monthly instalments.