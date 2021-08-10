Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is celebrating its 25th anniversary with limited edition beanie hats, which are raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity.
The hats have already made £500 for the charity, and watch manager Adrian Davies is ready for further orders ahead of the forthcoming winter.
“As Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is celebrating its 25th birthday, I had an idea to create something visual for staff members to wear to note this occasion whilst also raising money for our charity, the Fire Fighters Charity" said Adrian.
"My son Gareth, who works for a cricket company and deals with sporting apparel, said 'Why don’t we design a beanie hat?' He showed me a selection of what the company produce, and I decided to follow this up by speaking with the fire service for permission to send our badge and logo to their design team.
"Originally, I was going to order 50 hats, but interest grew quickly and I had to up the order to 150 for the first batch.
"Feedback on the hats has been very positive and, so far, we have raised £500 for The Fire Fighters Charity.
"Hopefully, demand will increase even further once the colder weather returns and we can raise more money for the Fire Fighters Charity!”
