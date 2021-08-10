Pembroke Dock Town Council is inviting grant applications from local businesses and organisations which could need funding for 2022-23.
The town council wishes to approve grants to services which directly benefit the people of Pembroke Dock.
The services, facilities or activities for which the grant is sought must wholly or mainly be in order to benefit the people living within the town.
Any grants which are approved will receive their funding of over £2,000 in April 2022.
Three types of services are being prioritised by the town council when accepting grants, which include.
- Services to elderly people - support for voluntary organisations which work with the elderly
- Services to children and young people - investing in young people and those organisations working with young people to provide skills and recreational activities
- Services to make the town 'safer and stronger' - support to help improve the town's environment communities
Online grant applications can be found on the town council's website at https://www.pembrokedocktc.org.uk
Alternatively, Pembroke Dock Town Council is allowing physical grants through the office which is situated at 28 Dimond Street
Grant applications are open for the rest of the month, with the closing date on Tuesday, August 31.
