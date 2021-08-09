LIGHT has been shed on objections to a planning application that was set to fix an 'eyesore' motel in the village of Roch.

Plans for a housing development at the site of disused hotel in Roch were withdrawn from National Park development management committee near the end of July with Nolton and Roch Community Council welcoming the plans, but objecting to the number of one-bedroom units in the design.

The council has now clarified why it rejected the initial plans saying it was concerned about the opportunities for locals already in the area.

A statement by chairman David Smith goes into detail about concerns over house prices, rent and the need for bigger accommodation.

The statement read: "Last year Nolton and Roch community formed a Community Land Trust explicitly to create affordable housing for local residents.

"Our concern is that there is very little opportunity for people to remain in the area because house prices and rents are often well beyond their means.

"Of particular concern is younger people growing up around here and wanting to stay local. It also applies to people who want to start a family or have growing families and need two or three bedrooms. Even a small family with just two children really needs three bedrooms if the kids are of opposite sex."

"We have no agenda other than to serve local people by helping them to remain in the local area by providing suitable housing that they can afford."

The statement explains that the proposed development is not a Community Land Trust project, but a private project proposed by the owner of the motel.

It goes on: "Last year, Nolton and Roch Community Land Trust conducted a professional housing needs survey to establish exactly what mix of housing is needed, including whether special facilities are required for assisted living.

"The survey identified a strong need for 2 and 3-bedroom houses with just 7% wanting 1 or 4-bed properties.

"We have no agenda other than to serve local people by helping them to remain in the local area by providing suitable housing that they can afford.

"From our survey we would like to see a mix of houses built on the motel site, predominantly 2 and 3 bedroom with maybe a couple of 1-bed and 4-bed houses too.

"The Land Trust believes it will be considered on September 8 by the Pembrokeshire Park authority."