ACROSS Pembrokeshire school learners have been eagerly opening their A-level results today, Tuesday 10.

At Haverfordwest High VC School, the school said all students achieved the two or more A-levels and most students were able to continue their education at their chosen universities covering a range of subjects including, business, engineering, economics and forensics.

The school was particularly pleased at the large number who achieved A*/A grades, with 11 students achieving four A*/A grades including Rhiannon Bevan, Ronnie Chung, Elyse Edwards, Rachel Hall, Rhys Lewis, Dixie MacDougall, Benjamin Philipps-Harries, Izzy Price, Chelsea Reilly, Alice Roberts, Nihar Vajrala.

Headteacher of Haverfordwest High Jane Harris said: "Huge congratulations to all the pupils for their hard work and resilience in being able to achieve such excellent results after a difficult two years of study."

At Redhill High in Clynderwen, Year 12 students celebrated an exceptional set of results in their AS exams. Overall, 97 per cent of all grades awarded were A grades, and 100 per cent achieved A-B.

Headmaster Alun Millington was full of praise for the group, commenting: “this year has obviously been a challenging one for all concerned, but the extraordinary efforts of our students and the support of our staff has led to these amazing outcomes”.

At Crymych's Ysgol y Preseli, Head Boy Thomas Elliott was awarded four A* Grades and will be going on to study medicine at Queen Mary University, London.

Head Girl Seren Allen was awarded four A* Grades and will be going on to study neuroscience at Bristol University. She said of her results: "I feel ecstatic having opened my results envelope this morning especially given how difficult and challenging the past years have been.

"The hard work and perseverance has all been worth it and I will forever be grateful to the school for their support, which has enabled me to achieve these results."

At Pembroke's Ysgol Harri Tudur, Headteacher Mrs Kite and her staff said they were tremendously proud of all Year 13 students in recent months and especially throughout the assessment period in the Summer Term.

Almost all Year 13 cohorts achieved a set of results which will enable them to take up their places at universities in England and Wales.

Students will be taking up places on degree courses ranging from medicine to music, quantity surveying to fashion design, astronomy to illustration and many eclectic subjects in-between.

At Whitland's Dyffryn Taf, the school welcomed today’s confirmation of Centre Assessed Grades for students in Years 12 and 13, saying, "All the learners have worked incredibly hard and shown real resilience in succeeding against a backdrop of uncertainty and disruption",

Those to excel included Senior Prefect Hannah Bailey who achieved A* grades in biology, chemistry and french at A-level and in the Welsh Baccalaureate Advanced Certificate. Hannah will now take a gap year before pursuing a degree in medicine.

Ryan Lee achieved four A* grades in biology, chemistry and mathematics A-levels plus the Welsh Baccalaureate Advanced Certificate.

An accomplished young farmer and stockman, Ryan is next off to Edinburgh to study veterinary science.

And international athlete twin sisters Eloise and Flavia Jenkins both achieved fantastic results. Eloise achieved two A* grades, one A grade and a distinction in BTEC Science, with Flavia securing two B grades at A Level and two distinctions in BTECs.

And at Milford Haven school, staff and governors congratulated all students on their recent examinations including Izzy-May Solomon (Deputy Head Girl) who will be attending Cambridge University to read philosophy.

Headteacher Ceri-Ann Morris said: “Everyone at Milford Haven School would like to congratulate students on their success achieved at A level and equivalent Level 3 courses, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year."

Pembrokeshire County Council has congratulated all learners who received either A-level or level three vocational qualification results.

Director for education, Steven Richards-Downes, said: “We congratulate all learners today on their achievements. Every learner has faced and overcome extraordinary challenges over the course of the last two academic years. It is important that we acknowledge that and thank learners for continuing to engage in their education at this very difficult time.”