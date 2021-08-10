There have been 37 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in the last 24 hours, according to today’s figures (Tuesday, August 10).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were six new cases in Pembrokeshire, 25 in Carmarthenshire and six in Ceredigion.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic
Across Wales, 543 new cases were confirmed, with one Covid-19 death reported in the last 24 hours.
