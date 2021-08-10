Losses for Laugharne and Cresselly Seconds in division three meant that league leaders Johnston and second placed Llanrhian are now well ahead of the rest.

St Ishmaels Seconds now occupy third place, after a great fielding display against Cresselly Seconds, who hit some good scores through Steffan Jenkins' half century of 64no and Neal Williams' 43 runs.

That was as good as it got for Cresselly Seconds who ended on 137ao, with fielding from St Ishmaels Seconds' Josh Bier (4-24) and Tom Williams (3-10) keeping that score down.

The home side then batted with Steve Hartley getting 40 runs, Stuart Carpenter hitting 32no and Steve Williams' 24no helping towards a six wicket win of 138-4.

St Ishmaels Seconds also leapfrogged Laugharne, who succumbed to incredible fielding from Johnston's Lee Summons (3-14), Andrew Harries (3-21) and Keegan Codd (2-26), ending on 84ao.

Robert Couzins' 2-24 couldn't help Laugharne as Johnston got to 85-2, winning by eight wickets.

Johnston's maximum points meant Llanrhian needed maximum too to remain nine points behind, and they were the only away side who saw victory this weekend in division three, away at Narberth Seconds.

They started well, with almost a century from Paul Lewis on 96 and also Jack Jones' 77no giving them the grand score of 248-2.

Narberth Seconds then saw Llanrhian's fielding class, with Dafydd Williams scoring 3-23, Gary Reynolds 4-9 and Tom Clarke 2-39, as the home side were bowled out at 114.

While Paul Lewis almost scored a century, Lewis Page did as Neyland Seconds ran riot against basement club Haverfordwest Thirds.

Page got 102 as Jack John scored 77 runs while Callum Power also got a half century of 59, as they reached the highest score of the weekend on 281-2.

David Haynes was the visitors highest scorer with 29 runs, but Kieran Arran's 4-22 and Jamie Smith's 2-4 stopped the away side on 72ao.

In the final game of division three, Llangwm Seconds were all out for 85 away at Stackpole after fielding from Mark Oglethorpe (4-17) and Alan Webster (2-14).

Dominic Asson's 4-18 as Stackpole batted was in vain as Simon Bevan's half century of 51no helped towards the home side's score of 88-7.

Total Pts Runs Runs Wkts Wkts

Pld Points W L Ab Tied Bat Bowl Conc' For Ag'st Taken Lost

Johnston 16 245 12 1 3 0 60 57 108 2487 2133 118 79

Llanrhian 16 236 12 1 3 0 55 57 76 2270 1536 116 53

St Ish's II 16 188 8 6 2 0 54 50 154 1943 2093 106 75

Cresselly II 16 181 8 4 4 0 51 44 115 2072 1705 92 59

Laugharne 16 177 7 6 3 0 49 49 157 1673 1628 100 96

Stackpole 16 166 6 8 2 0 56 46 183 1995 1864 96 99

Neyland II 16 152 6 7 3 0 49 40 159 1816 1741 82 87

Narberth II 16 132 4 9 3 0 52 40 198 1810 2226 84 101

Llangwm II 16 110 3 11 2 0 45 33 226 1624 1856 72 125

H'west III 16 42 0 13 3 0 26 16 253 996 1904 38 130

It's now one point between the top two in division four as Hook Seconds and Whitland Seconds both put in professional performances away from home.

All away sides were victorious in division four on Saturday, and Hook showed why they were league leaders with Jamie Phelps getting 64 runs while Rob Makepeace's 41no helped towards a final score of 209-7 away at Llanrhian Seconds.

The third-placed side showed their class too while batting through Ben Jones (65) and Michael Lawrence (64), but the tight game did not go in their favour as they ended on 205-7 with Hook Seconds winning by four runs and making a huge advantage on them in the table.

Whitland Seconds had to win to keep the pressure on, and Luc Owen (75no) and Rob Owen (84) shone as they racked up 223-5 away at Carew Thirds, despite Mark White's 3-15.

Wayne Jones then shone when fielding with 4-12, as Carew Thirds ended on 138-8.

Carew Thirds' loss allowed Saundersfoot Seconds to leapfrog them, as two of their players earned half centuries, with Josh Samuel's 54no and Spencer Rourke's 55, as they finished on 179-8.

Kilgetty Seconds batted through Jack Badham (33) and Stuart Allen (29) but only reached 121ao.

In the last division four game on Saturday, Lawrenny Seconds fielded well through Jon Beff an R Eynnon both getting 2-12 and Oscar Lewis getting 2-24, keeping Llechryd Seconds' score down to 122ao, despite Ollie Roberts' 62.

Steve Lewis then scored 41no and Steve Campbell got 37 runs as they overcame the home side on 123-3.

In Sunday's rearranged game Martin James shone for Burton Seconds with 81 runs, while Luke Hayman scored 39no and Dan Griffiths got 36 towards the score of 209-9.

Lawrenny Seconds' Finlay Lewis got his own half century of 53, but could only help his team get towards 120-8.

Total Pts Runs Runs Wkts Wkts

Pld Pts W L Ab Tied Bat Bowl Conc' For Ag'st Taken Lost

Hook II 16 183 8 4 4 0 56 45 140 2087 2081 95 94

Whitland II 16 182 8 4 4 0 48 52 128 1782 1600 108 84

Llanrhian II 16 174 7 7 2 0 50 50 168 1799 1795 105 101

S'foot II 16 163 7 4 5 0 44 45 113 1701 1400 94 68

L'renny II 16 158 6 7 3 0 54 44 172 1914 2147 94 91

Carew III 16 154 6 6 4 0 44 48 155 1520 1889 99 96

Llechryd II 16 146 5 6 5 0 53 41 141 1937 1493 85 82

Burton II 16 120 5 5 6 0 35 35 134 1409 1350 76 87

Crymych 16 120 5 5 6 0 36 34 132 1363 1535 70 78

Kilgetty II 16 96 2 11 3 0 44 32 213 1542 1764 70 115

Iori Humphries scored the only half century in division five (56no), as Hundleton beat Cresselly Thirds by nine wickets, with teammate Paul Fox almost getting there with 44no.

There was some great fielding however from Herbrandston Seconds' Ian Milsom (4-15), which helped them to victory against Whitland Thirds.

Pembroke Dock Seconds also beat Neyland Thirds, with fielding from Jamie White (3-17), Bowyn Clark (3-7) and Niall Brunton (3-34) all helping.