Local Senedd member Paul Davies, on a recent visit to Milford Haven, was welcomed to the Enterprise branch in the town.

While there, he discussed the Welsh Government’s transport strategy and got to hear more about Enterprise's work in Pembrokeshire.

Mr Davies learnt about the 'Enterprise Car Club,' where customers can book a vehicle rental at a location of their choice and use their mobile phone or membership card to unlock the vehicle.

The vehicle is then returned to the location it was collected from and then locked via the app.

Paul Davies MS said: “Some of the recent technological advances in transport have been transformational and it’s great to see Enterprise promoting these new technologies in Pembrokeshire.

"I was really impressed to hear of some of the work that Enterprise has done to develop transport solutions which support efforts to improve air quality, reduce congestion and encourage electric vehicle uptake.

"The Enterprise Car Club is a great example of some of the positive developments from Enterprise. The scheme allows people to hire vehicles in locations convenient to them and they don’t need to visit a branch to collect the keys or return the vehicle.

"This would be really beneficial in rural areas where public transport is few and far between and so I hope communities across Pembrokeshire take the opportunity to learn more about the scheme and how it can support their local area."

For more information about Enterprise's scheme, visit https://www.enterprisecarclub.co.uk/gb/en/about/how-car-club-works.html