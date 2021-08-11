Pembrokeshire County Council Housing Services has provided an update on the ongoing homeless pods project in Hubberston, Milford Haven.
The grass on the former site of Hubberston VC School has been cut to provide a more welcoming feel to the area and community for upcoming open days and people moving in in September.
Cladding is also being fixed onto the pods currently, while other work planned to be conducted include service connections, ramping, fencing, drainage and sprinklers.
Pembrokeshire County Council Housing Services said: "There is a process we need to follow to ensure everything is installed at the right time. Please bear with us and keep an open mind whilst we get these essential works done and dusted. We look forward to showing you the finished product!"
