A man was arrested in Haverfordwest for providing a positive roadside drug wipe for both cannabis and cocaine in Haverfordwest.
The arrest was made overnight between Monday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 10, following a stop check of the vehicle.
Once taken into custody, the man provided blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been 'released under investigation.'
