Haverfordwest County AFC has announced that the first home game of the 2021/22 Cymru Premier season will be free to attend.

The Bluebirds are to play Cardiff Metropolitan University at the Bridge Meadow Stadium on Friday, August 20.

After a full season of supporters not allowed in, the club is letting fans back into the ground for free of charge.

The 2020/21 season was all the more gruelling as supporters had to miss their club's first season back in Wales' top flight since 2016.

County sees August 20 as a chance to celebrate promotion to the Cymru Premier, and 'the perfect opportunity to embrace Pembrokeshire’s representation in Wales’ top league.'

Chairman of Haverfordwest County, Rob Edwards said: “After a year in which supporters were missed, it is now great that fans can now enter the turnstiles at the Bridge Meadow again.

“There was a great support in our win over Goytre United but now I want to see an even bigger crowd cheer on our boys in blue.”

The Friday night game allows footballers in the Pembrokeshire League or other sportsmen such as cricketers to attend the game and add to the crowd numbers.

A large crowd is expected, and so a fast-track option has been opened for supporters to gain entry, by completing a medical questionnaire.

To see the fast-track option, visit the football club's website at https://www.haverfordwestcountyafc.com/