Education Minister Jeremy Miles has praised the achievements of students all over Wales as 2021 A, AS, VQ and Skills Challenge Certificates results were published.

The total number of A level entries in Wales this year was 35,867, an increase of 14.5% relative to 2020,

It reversed the decreasing A level entries since the summer of 2015, and resulted in an extra 4,500 A levels being awarded to Welsh learners this year.

Results for Wales show that 99.1% of learners achieved A* - E grades, up from 97.6% in 2019, with an increase at A* with 21.3% of candidates achieving this grade.

A total of 48.3% of grades, decided by teachers, were A* and A after what exam awarders called "challenging circumstances" due to Covid-19.

This year’s assessment and qualification process have been different to previous years as examinations for summer 2021 were cancelled in response to the pandemic.

A new system was designed and delivered by schools and colleges and put trust in them to draw together a range of assessment evidence on which to determine a learner’s grade.

"I hope everyone who received their grades today feels immensely proud of their remarkable achievement," said Mr Miles.

"This year has been like no other and you’ve had to make many sacrifices.

"You have had to deal with so much disruption to your studies over the past 18 months, but have shown tremendous resilience and determination to continue your learning.

"You have also played an incredibly important role in keeping your classmates, teachers and communities safe.

"While your experiences and the way in which you have been assessed have been different, the value of these qualifications is not.

"You can can be sure that your grades reflect your hard work throughout this year, and you fully deserve the qualifications you receive.

"Our school and college staff have also been tremendous, working incredibly hard and under a lot of pressure to deliver and mark learners’ assessments.

"The most important thing this year is that learners are able to progress to the next stage of their education, training or their work careers.

"Best of luck to you all in whatever your future holds."