A CALL to increase peak season train services to and from Tenby is being made to Transport for Wales.
Local Senedd member Samuel Kurtz has dubbed timetable reductions as 'ill-advised' and is putting forward the concerns of residents.
He was recently joined by shadow transport minister Natasha Asghar MS to meet members of Tenby's Civic Society and listen to the concerns of local residents.
Samuel said: “Every year, Tenby welcomes thousands upon thousands of visitors to our beautiful corner of Wales. Therefore it is discouraging to hear of the ill-advised cuts that Transport for Wales has made to the Tenby-Pembroke Dock train line.
“After speaking to the Civic Society team, it’s clear that Tenby’s two-hourly train service simply isn’t feasible during the peak seasons.”
Samuel continued: “Tenby needs a flexible train service that not only supports the fluctuating number of visitors but also ensures local residents have access to sufficient and regular transport links.
“I will be working with my colleagues in the Welsh Parliament, including shadow transport minister Natasha Asghar to put pressure on Transport for Wales to change tack and oversee an expansion in train services. The status quo cannot continue. ”
Natasha Asghar added: “It was great to see the area thriving with tourists, enjoying a sunny summer's day. But it is important that towns such as Tenby are accessible for visitors who wish to make use of the public transport network.”
Natasha finished: “Neil Westerman and the members of Tenby Civic Society highlighted a number of issues regarding rail and bus services which I promised to raise in the Senedd.”
ENDS
Notes to editors:
Please find attached a picture of Samuel Kurtz MS, Natasha Asghar MS and Tenby Civic Society members.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.