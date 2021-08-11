Dyfed-Powys Police has published a list of guidelines about what the public should do when it comes to cold callers, amid an incident in Milford Haven.

A cold calling incident in Hakin alerted police to the dangers the public face when it comes to potentially scamming cold callers.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We would remind residents to think about who is calling at their home before answering the door."

The police also published guidance on what the public should do, which includes:

• If in doubt, keep them out

• Don’t sign on the spot

• Always ask for an identity card and look up the organisation to check the salesperson’s identity is

• Don't get taken in by sales banter or high pressure selling techniques.

• Always shop around for the best price

• Talk to someone you trust for a second opinion

• Avoid handing over money before work is started

• Think very carefully before you agree to a trader starting any work straight away

• Trust your instincts - if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

• And finally... it’s OK to say no. Remember it’s your doorstep and your decision. If you feel pressured for any reason ask the person to leave