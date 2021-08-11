Joyce Watson, Labour Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, has responded to readers of the Western Telegraph regarding what could be changed around Pembrokeshire.

Several weeks ago, The Western Telegraph asked across Facebook 'If you could change one thing about Pembrokeshire, what would it be?' which received hundreds of comments.

Joyce Watson read the comments regarding what could be changed across the county and came back with the following response.

"You cover lots of topics: litter and the environment; parking and roads; cycle routes and bus travel; tourism, town centres and toilets; jobs, broadband, schools and health services; even bringing TT races here and running a ferry to north Devon. I've read through them, and I'll take all relevant issues and ideas back to my colleagues and committees at the Senedd.

"However, I'd like to focus on a theme which cropped up repeatedly - housing for locals versus holiday homes.

"The community impact of second home ownership is urgent as beauty spots get snapped up, often making it hard for young people to stay in their local area.

"The Welsh Government is determined to resolve this, with action aiming for fairness, so everyone in Wales can access good quality, affordable housing.

"Last year, Wales became the only country in the UK to give local authorities the power to charge 100 per cent council tax increase on second homes. It also added a one per cent increase to the higher rate of land transaction tax for the purchase of additional properties such as second homes.

"Now steps are underway to address affordability and availability of housing; to look at planning law and a new statutory registration scheme for holiday accommodation; and to use national and local taxation systems to ensure second homeowners make a fair and effective contribution to the communities in which they buy.

"Work is beginning on a registration scheme for all holiday accommodation and a consultation on changes to local taxes to manage the impact of second homes and self-catered accommodation.

"A Welsh Language Community Housing Plan will also be out for consultation in the autumn.

"In St Davids the partnership of Solva Community Land Trust, Pembrokeshire Council and the local community, using money raised from the council tax levy to build 18 new affordable homes for local people, shows one positive way forward.

"In sharp contrast, UK Tory policy appears to be sponsored by property developers, with figures revealing that 13 per cent of the party’s recent donations came from property tycoons and companies. Their proposed planning bill for England would remove communities' right to object to inappropriate developments in their area.

"What would Pembrokeshire’s Conservative MPs and MSs do about this? Would they follow the lead of their colleagues in Westminster and relax laws to suit their developer donors, or will they back our Welsh plans for fair housing for all?

"As I say, your feedback to the Western Telegraph survey raised many issues, too many for one column – some familiar and others new on my radar – and I look forward to taking them forward at the Senedd. I’ll let you know how I get on."