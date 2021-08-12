A woman from Dale has raised £1,700 for Withybush Hospital by asking for donations instead of gifts for her birthday this year.

Judith Stamp asked for donations to thank the breast care team, including Mr Maxwell and Tess Phillips, for the care given to her after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It all started with a fall down the stairs in November 2020 after which I found the dreaded lump,” said Judith.

“Fast forward from a breast cancer diagnosis in December to now and, after chemo, two ops and with more chemo and treatment to come, I am doing well and the finish line to the end of this horrible disease is in sight.

“Receiving a cancer diagnosis is devastating at any time but, during Covid especially, loved ones are not always able to be with you at appointments.

“The breast care team has been so amazing and supportive giving me strength to get through the various stages. This amazing team has basically saved my life and the lives of so many others and I wanted to show my support.”

Thanks to Judith’s fundraising, the breast care team are going to purchase mastectomy pillows to offer extra comfort for patients.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said they were very grateful for Judith’s fundraising.

“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive,” said Nicola.

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk