POLICE are appealing for help in tackling a thief who made off with a Pembrokeshire rugby team's kit from a launderette.
Tenby United's kit had gone for a wash on Sunday August 1 when CCTV captured the bizarre sight of a man making off with the shorts and shirts in their kitbag
The club took to social media to share pictures of the man, asking: "Anyone recognise this thief?
"He stole our full kit and bag from Fecci’s launderette in Tenby earlier in the week."
A police spokesman said: "“Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the theft of a kit bag belonging to Tenby United RFC from a laundrette in Lower Frog Street, Tenby at approximately 3.15pm on Sunday August 1.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210804-232
"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.