The anticoagulation department at Hywel Dda University Health Board thanked Haverfordwest Rugby Club for its help during the Covid-19 pandemic by gifting a potted tree with a plaque.
The club facilitated the anticoagulation service’s clinics during the pandemic, whilst also refurbing the area in order for it to meet the Infection Prevention and Control standards for cleaning.
Staff from Hywel Dda University Health Board, including support workers and nurses from the anticoagulation department, gathered to give a presentation in appreciation of their support at the club.
The presentation was also attended by members of Haverfordwest Rugby Club's committee.
Esther Randell, anticoagulation clinical nurse specialist at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “I wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to Haverfordwest Rugby Club for allowing us to use their facilities to hold our anticoagulation clinics over the past 15 months. We are truly grateful for their support and generosity over these uncertain times.
During the trials and tribulations that the pandemic has brought us, being able to provide our patients with a safe space to attend for their appointments has been a priority to us and invaluable to our patients.”
