A street in the centre of Haverfordwest was blocked after Mid and West Wales Fire Service were called to Withybush Hospital.
In the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 10, the fire service were called to Haverfordwest, after an alarm went off at Withybush Hospital.
During the trip through the county town, Tower Hill below St Mary the Virgin Church was blocked off by a fire engine.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service later announced that it was a false alarm at Withybush Hospital which firefighters had been called to.
