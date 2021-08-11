Paul Davies, Conservative Senedd member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, has responded to Western Telegraph readers and their concerns on Pembrokeshire issues.
Several weeks ago, The Western Telegraph asked over Facebook, 'If you could change one thing about Pembrokeshire, what would it be?'
Paul Davies saw this and responded, saying: “Pembrokeshire’s a pretty perfect place but if I could change one thing about the area, it would be to restore the health services that have been downgraded and centralised from Withybush Hospital in recent years.
"The people of Pembrokeshire have continually had vital health services moved further away from them and it would be my wish to see those services reinstated.”
