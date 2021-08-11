Pembrokeshire College A-level and Extended Diploma students are celebrating after receiving their results and securing places at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities.

A breakdown of the college's results shows 41 per cent of A-level students achieved A*-A grades and 85 per cent achieved A*-C grades, specifically 354 results at A*-C grade out of a total of 418 entries.

Meanwhile, Extended Diploma students continued to raise the bar with 46 per cent achieving Distinction and Distinction* grades, the equivalent of A*-A at A-level.

298 A-level and Extended Diploma students are now planning on progressing to university to further their studies.

This year, two A-level students secured places to study at the University of Cambridge. Imogen Grimes will be reading History of Art, and Samuel Rummery will be reading Engineering.

Other students will be heading to the University of Cardiff, Southampton, Leeds, Newcastle, Durham, Edinburgh, Bristol, Aberystwyth and even Imperial College London,

Principal Dr Barry Walters commented: “After another year of lockdowns and remote learning, the achievements of learners completing their programmes of study this year should not be underplayed.

“Whilst formal examinations were cancelled for the second year running, these were replaced by a rigorous set of assessments and the results published today are testament to the hard work of our learners.

“We are delighted to see two students secure their offer of a place at the University of Cambridge while many others have taken up places at other high-profile Russell Group and Sutton Trust Institutions.

“To all our learners now progressing to universities across the UK, or going straight into employment, we wish them all the best of luck and hope that they will keep in touch as they progress through their studies and their future careers.”

For further information on the courses available at the college contact Admissions on pembrokeshire.ac.uk/courses