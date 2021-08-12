Samuel Kurtz MS, Conservative Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire has responded to Western Telegraph readers' concerns about Pembrokeshire.

Several weeks ago, The Western Telegraph asked over Facebook, 'If you could change one thing about Pembrokeshire, what would it be?'

Samuel Kurtz saw the post and responded: “We live in a fantastic corner of Wales, and I know I join a number of other people of thinking there is no where else I would rather live. But improving the area we live never stops. That’s why community engagement is so important, therefore it’s fantastic to see so many residents offering their views as to how they would like to see Pembrokeshire improved.

“Forums just like this provide the perfect opportunity for politicians to read a whole range of innovative ideas from members of the public. It reinforces the relationship between constituents and their elected representatives and is an aspect of our political system which I hold very dear."

Commenting on one specific concern, Samuel said: “It wasn’t surprising to see a number of comments focusing on the issue of parking. Like many, I agree that we need to scale up the parking facilities we offer both local residents and tourists. However, to meet the needs, Pembrokeshire County Council and the National Park Authority must adopt an innovative, open-minded and flexible approach.”

“We need to strike a balance whereby parking remains affordable and car park facilities are well maintained, but this shouldn’t be seen as a cash cow for the council and national park. There are some great ideas being shared, now’s our opportunity to listen.”

Touching on the issue of local transport, Samuel said: “There is a genuine need to scale up the transport services that are offered to our local communities. That not only means increasing the frequency of bus services but also investing in greener transport infrastructure.”

He finished: “I’m a big believer in listening to the views of local people. Indeed, their concerns drive the work I do in the Senedd. And so, over the next six months, I’m going to be delivering a short survey to as many homes across Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire as possible. If you have something to say – an idea, a concern or an issue – I want to hear it.”